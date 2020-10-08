Local police officers learn life-saving skills at accelerated rates

Newly sworn-in officers and soon-to-be officers secure the perimeter of the Holt Arena parking lot at Idaho State University to learn EVOC and PIT. This is all part of the police academy course through ISU's Law Enforcement Training Program.
EVOC stands for emergency vehicle operation course and PIT means pursuit intervention training.
"I would be lying if I said it was not fun because it is," says Officer Brook Ferro who is from the Aberdeen Police Department. She joined the force recently and is taking the training.
"As a little kid it's something you always say, 'Oh I want to go fast. I want to drive and go high speed.' Especially when you're in a police car and have the lights on top and being able to run code," Ferro says. "Now, it's a reality but safety is definitely the number one key."
Velocity is important in high speed chases, but the course instructors teach the students how to use speed safely.
Lt. Trent Whitney explains to KPVI reporter Kade Garner while driving a patrol car: "Fast is smooth, smooth is fast. Try not to squeal a tire or anything like that."
In the most extreme cases, an officer may have to perform a PIT maneuver. It's when an officer carefully bumps the backend of a fleeing vehicle which then causes the driver to lose control and come to a stop. Assisting officers will then surround that car and apprehend the suspect.
"I can't wait to get out in the field but first is training," says Reggie Dalgadillo. "We've got to work towards that so we don't put the public at risk, and then I'm definitely excited to start patrolling on the street."
Delgadillo is a hopeful, future officer. He is taking the course in hopes of joining the Idaho Falls Police Department family.
He, like Ferro, wants to be a cop for one reason: "[To] help people out, keep people safe, keep my community safe, and keep all Idahoans safe," he explains.
