Pocatello Police and other agencies made a major drug bust, seizing thousands of fentanyl pills.

Pocatello Police and other agencies made a major drug bust, seizing thousands of fentanyl pills.

The police department says on Saturday, officers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 15 in south Pocatello. They found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside various candy boxes. The drugs are valued at around $30,000.

The BADGES Task Force, a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force, assisted with this case. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, about 40% of fentanyl pills are lethal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.