A local police union made a donation on Monday.
Due to Covid-19 the Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police decided as a union to forgo negotiations with the City of Pocatello for raises this year.
The money they were going to use for their attorney, they used to donate $1,500 dollars to the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello.
“We just didn’t feel it was right to ask for more money when there were people in our community that had lost their job and we just didn’t feel that it was right,” says Cory Christ, Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 13.
