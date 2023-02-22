The Pocatello Police Department sent out a message Wednesday morning alerting people to hoax phone calls and fake social media posts about possible acts of violence.
Police say that these are hoax calls and that the online posts are fabricated that are being pushed around multiple states and jurisdictions.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the matter.
While there are no active, credible threats at this time, police ask people to remain vigilant and to contact the police if any suspicious activity is observed.
