A local property owner has become an amateur detective after finding something on her land that she didn’t expect.
Digging dirt on a new home for Jennifer Christ has begun.
She just purchased the land in the Mink Creek area from someone whose home burned down on the property during the Charlotte Fire.
While excavating they came across something a little unusual.
“Who knows how it ended up on our property, just seems kind of crazy,” says Jennifer Christ, Property Owner, Pocatello.
Amongst the debris left over from the Charlotte Fire, Jennifer says her new property is where they were clearing trees to build their new home when suddenly they found a headstone.
“And first thoughts were is there somebody really buried here and then your thinking no, that couldn’t be,’ says Jennifer.
The name on the headstone is Christian F. Adolf, a world war one veteran.
After doing some research she found an announcement for the veteran’s last rights and a death certificate.
“According to his headstone he was in a military service and so I’ve been trying to research old military records without success but definitely, I mean this guy was in world war one, you know, and that just sparked a lot of interest, especially since my husband was in the military, just to find out more about him, who he was, what he did, where he’s from,’ says Jennifer.
She also found evidence that he was buried at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls next to his wife.
Veteran Lance Kolbet explains the mystery of the two different headstones.
“My theory is, is that his family was given the government headstone that all veterans receive but on this headstone here, it has his wife and so the governments not going to accommodate a headstone for a veteran and his wife, so the mystery really is that the headstone was given to the family but he chose a headstone to incorporate his wife and so we have an extra headstone,’ says Lance Kolbet, Veteran, Pocatello.
And although the real answer to this mystery has yet to be found, Jennifer is hopeful of finding a family member that may want it.
“I mean if it was my family member, I think I would want to have that, you know, that’s your family history. Could be somebody’s great grandfather, who knows, if not, we’ll find a place for him up here and that’s where it will stay,” says Jennifer.
Through social media, Jennifer has reached out to people in the area with the same last name but with no luck so far.
If nobody comes forward to claim the headstone, she plans to put it under a tree at her new home and create a memorial for the world war one veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.