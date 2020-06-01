Local Public Swimming Pool Opens with Restrictions

A local public swimming pool opens on Monday with restrictions.
The Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello will be open for two sessions per day.
One session at 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Entrance will be limited to 100 people at a time.
Patrons will be required to social distance.
Staff will be monitoring the complex to ensure compliance.
The slide and basketball courts will be removed and tubes will not be provided for the lazy river.
The pool is opening two weeks later than it was originally scheduled to, due to Covid-19.
“So because of the governor’s guidelines the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is opening later this year. They had originally intended on opening May 23rd, but with the governor’s guidelines on the stages of reopening, stage three is when they are opening now,” says Logan McDougal, City of Pocatello.
Staff will take reservations and pre-payment over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.