A local realtor says the Pocatello/Chubbuck housing market is still strong despite economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.
Realtor Greg Johnston says the biggest change is there aren't as many homes on the market, despite springtime being the busiest month for selling houses.
Another change, Johnston says sellers and realtors are taking extra precautions to protect their health.
For example, anyone showing sign of illness is asked not to visit homes until they're feeling better, realtors and buyers drive in different vehicles and tours of homes are often kept to just the home buyer, not large groups.
Many sellers are also opting to do virtual tours before buyers visit homes, a trend Johnston thinks may continue after the coronavirus crisis ends.
Despite being in what many experts consider a worldwide recession, Johnston says there's been no depreciation of home values in Pocatello.
"We have a lot of people moving to Pocatello still and there's still a good demand for homes,” says Johnston.
“Plus, we have a very low housing inventory. Right now, in Pocatello, with this large population that we have, we only have 120 homes on the MLS. That's not a lot of houses for sale for how many people that live here."
Johnston also says he expects local property values to increase again this year.
