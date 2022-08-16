A local recovery fest will be going on next month.
Center for Hope is hosting a recovery festival on September 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event will be at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.
There will be live music, bounce houses, raffle prizes, free food and drinks, guest speakers, vendors and family-friendly activities.
The event will focus on people in recovery, those who want to learn more about recovery, and what's going on in the community as far as substance abuse and other addictions.
"We're still trying to break stigmas. We're still trying to connect people because whether its from substance abuse or other addictions or from mental health, connection is the number one thing, and if we can get rid of the stigma behind what recovery is and help people be more connected, I think our whole community and grow and improve," says Ben Wells, Organizer for Recovery Festival.
The Idaho Awareness Open Recovery Ride will also have bikers riding across the state visiting different recovery centers.
For more information to to centerforhopeif.org
