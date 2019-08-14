Local Recreation Center to Temporarily Close

As the summer comes to an end, one local recreation center is closing temporarily.
The Pocatello Community Recreation Center will be closing for annual maintenance. From Monday August 19 through Monday September 2, the center will be closed to the public for deep cleaning and some improvements.
Private stalls in the men's room, new benches in the steam room and draining the pool for cleaning are just some of the projects that will be finished during the two-week closure.
Members don't need to worry about what will happen to their passes.
City of Pocatello Recreation Manager Stacie VanKirk says, "People that are current members here, they'll get prorated. Either they'll get prorated or extended depending on the type of membership they have. People from the public, Ross Park will be open for one of those weeks and then it closes down. So, you can certainly take your swimming needs out to Ross Park for that first week and then we'll just be open on the third ready for everybody to rock and roll here."
