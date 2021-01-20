A local State Representative says there is a list of precautionary Covid measures and changes that are in place at the Statehouse in Boise.
Republican Representative Dustin Manwaring says that although some changes are in place, business will be conducted in person.
He says there may be some remote opportunities for testimony from the public for committee meetings.
And although the City of Boise has a mask mandate in place, the Statehouse does not require face masks inside.
“I know the capitol, they put air filtration, new air filtration systems in each of the committee rooms and urging extra caution. There’s a lot less seating in there. they’ve taken out chairs, spread everybody out,” says Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
Representative Manwaring says some lawmakers on the floor of the House have some dividers for protection between them and the person next to them.
