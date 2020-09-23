Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck are invited to take part in the ‘Community Wide Fall Cleanup’ next month.
The annual cleanup is organized by the Chamber of Commerce Community Beautification Committee.
Traditionally the ‘Fall Cleanup’ is held in the Spring on the first Saturday of May, but due to Covid-19, it’s been pushed back this year.
Organizers of the event say how the community looks and first impressions are a piece of the puzzle for economic development.
“It’s so important that Pocatello and Chubbuck put on a good face for folks that come in and give us a good impression and so a nice, clean looking community, it just really benefits it all. It just makes us feel better and uplifts the community,” says Mark Dahlquist, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Community Beautification Committee.
Participants are asked to meet at Caldwell Park on Saturday October 3rd between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Free gloves and trash bags will be given out and cleanup assignments made at that time.
The first 100 participants will receive a free McDonalds breakfast coupon.
