Local restaurant donates food to homeless shelter before closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Even before Governor Little signed his "Stay-at-Home" order local restaurants were feeling the impact made by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some eateries moved strictly to carry-out orders while others had to close for the time being.
Uncle Jim's Family Dining in Pocatello is currently closed, but the restaurant helped out the local homeless shelter, Aid for Friends, before closing its doors to the public.
Aid for Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland says, "And they've donated their additional food that was in their cooler. So, we were able to go over there and get eggs, and bread and vegetables. But, that's what we're going to continue to need."
During the pandemic the shelter is in need of hand sanitizer, alcohol swabs and food. Donations can be dropped of at the shelter's administration offices at 210 E Center St. Pocatello, ID 83201.
