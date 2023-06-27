A local Italian restaurant has completed a new expansion.
The expansion of Cafe Tuscano in Pocatello was about a two year process.
They have a new bar and a new private dinning room called 'Rob's Room.'
Management says the inspiration of the decor comes from Italy and other parts of the world.
They also have a full menu with a wine list called 'Wines of the World.'
Customers say the staff makes them feel like family and they like the new vibe with the expansion.
"I thought it was very colorful, very like warming and very opened. It's a gorgeous place in here," says Sonya Lohman, Customer
"I would say it's very unique in the sense that you don't really know what to expect until you see it, because even in this room, we've got a peacock and fairy's. We have Italy right behind me, the tree of life, Route 66 on the other side, a statue of David, which everybody loves taking pictures of, so I would say it's the entire world all kind of just put into one," says Cameron Kempe, Lead Manager.
Management says they will be expanding their kitchen soon too.
