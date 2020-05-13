A local restaurant said "thank you" to truckers through food Wednesday.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., Pocatello’s Sandpiper restaurant hosted a trucker's barbecue at the port of entry near Inkom, for both northbound and southbound drivers.
The owners footed the bill for 600 meals, which included a burger, fries and a cookie. Mr. Gas also provided soft drinks.
The Sandpiper decided to do this to give back to truckers, many of whom haven't been able to get a sit down meal, and drive nonstop to make sure grocery stores stay stocked.
"My boss is a very selfless and caring person, so he wanted to host this because we know how hard it is for truckers right now, and their workload is just to the max,” says Shalese Smith, a waitress at The Sandpiper. “And so he came up with this idea because he wanted to give them a shoutout of appreciation."
Shalese says most of Sandpiper's employees came Wednesday to help.
