Many local restaurants opened over the weekend for dine-in service under Idaho’s reopening plan.
As part of Idaho Rebounds stage two, restaurants that reopen must have a plan to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Plans are submitted to the local health district, but don’t have to be approved.
The state lists recommendations for restaurants on the Idaho Rebounds website.
One example, restaurants should establish protocols to maintain six feet of physical distance among employees and patrons.
That could include limiting the number the people in the restaurant, closing bar top seating or spacing out tables.
Everest Kitchen in Chubbuck is opting not to reopen for dine in service, and will just do takeout.
"If somebody comes here with corona...even one person...it can be bad,” says Mohan Sepla, the owner of Everest Kitchen. “So, you know, I don't want to take a risk here. I will wait a couple more weeks and see how things go."
The Yellowstone Restaurant in Old Town Pocatello did decide to open Saturday, and they were booked solid.
Like Everest Kitchen, The Yellowsone had lost over 50% of their revenue while closed, forcing owners Jennifer and Rory Erchul to dip into their savings.
But the owners say their curbside pickup option saved the business, and now they're excited to be back open.
"We're spacing our tables ten feet apart. Our staff are all wearing masks. We wash hands regularly and frequently,” says Jennifer. “We have sanitation stations set up all across the spaces and so we're being as safe and as cautious as possible, but we also are ready to just get back to it."
The Yellowstone is still offering curbside and take-out for customers who aren't comfortable coming inside to dine.
