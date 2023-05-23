Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the national anthem.
The rodeo runs each night from August 3 to 5 at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Selected singers will be treated to a VIP experience for themselves and three guests on the night they perform. Singers of all ages are encouraged to participate.
Individuals are asked to send a video of themselves singing the national anthem by July 1 to pholm@idahofalls.gov. Chosen singers will be notified by July 14.
