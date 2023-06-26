A local rotary club filled up little free libraries with books.
The Pocatello Rotary Club filled up 14 little libraries placed in various locations around the area.
The books are free and anyone can go borrow a book and add a book.
There are locations that have two little libraries side by side, one that has books for kids and one that has books for adults.
The books can be new or gently used.
Janice Fulkerson, the District Governor of the Rotary District for Southern
"The libraries are really important to have throughout the community to provide reading opportunities for kids who might not be able to make it to the library or might not always have the resources to buy books, so this is an opportunity for kids and families to be able to just pick a book out of a little library that's in their neighborhood and it makes it more accessible and it introduces reading to neighborhoods," says Janice Fulkerson, District Governor of the Rotary District for Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Books can be donated to the Pocatello Rotary Club and they will make sure they get the books into the little libraries.
