March is 'Read Across America' Month.
In honor of the last day, the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center celebrated literacy.
And it's something their kids have needed during the pandemic.
"We also did a 'ten minutes, drop everything and read' time every day for the past month," said Teacher, Donna Benjamin. "So we read for ten minutes every day across the school. Teacher, principles, everyone."
Although reading can seem like a mundane task for some, Benjamin said the kids embraced it whole-heartedly.
"Our kids have been craving social interaction and normalcy this year," said Benjamin. "That's what I've noticed this year in our coming out of covidness."
Through the month of March, the Blackfoot Community Charter Middle School encouraged reading through activities and challenges for its students.
One student said she enjoyed how books she read made everything sound so real.
"Probably mainly just how they make the books sound real," said Haley Mecham.
And she says it's a tool every person should have.
"It's a good thing that people can understand and get into reading," Mecham said.
More than $1,000 in prizes had been donated for the event from local businesses and establishments.
In addition 350 books were personally driven from Boise for the event.
Benjamin said, an event like this - not only the month of March - helped the kids gain some of their stolen childhood due to the past year they've experienced.
"They just want to be kids again," emphasized Benjamin. "I think that's one of the things I've noticed is that our kids have had part of their childhood stolen from them because of this pandemic."
Benjamin said the best way to get their kids to read is by modeling it themselves and setting an example.
She also said she didn't even have time to teach her kids that day because her students were too excited to help her set up everything with the literacy event.
