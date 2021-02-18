Temple View Elementary was one of five schools in the area to celebrate the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.
From the start of the day, teachers said the kids enjoyed it with excitement.
"The kids have absolutely love it. You can just feel the excitement the whole day," said Fourth Grade Teacher Judy Bloom.
Even the teachers themselves couldn't wait.
"I had a hard time sleeping last night because I was like "Yay, we're going to Mars," said Bloom.
Jennifer Jackson with the Idaho National Laboratory also paid a visit. She also used to work in the same school district.
"I think it's really important that all of Idahoans know that especially these students in the backyard know that INL works with NASA on these Mars rover missions," said Jackson.
The school even had an inflatable planetarium as part of celebrating the landing of the Perseverance Mars Rover.
"To come back and do this with them and watch the landing is just amazing," said Jackson.
Director of INL's Space Nuclear Power and Isotope Tech Division Steve Johnson said it was very rewarding to hear the rover made it to the red planet.
"Just fantastic," said Johnson, "Very rewarding. We had 60 to 70 people involved with fueling and testing."
Johnson said with this accomplishment, it's something the state should be known for rather than just potatoes.
"People should think about that sort of thing when they're in Idaho that we're not just people that raise potatoes and barley and wowy onions," said Johnson.
The educators are also excited about this, hoping that one day maybe one of their students will reach for the stars.
"They keep saying with all the Mars wonderful stuff that it's likely somebody watching, somebody here today is going to be one of the first people on Mars. That could be one of my students," said Bloom, "That's amazing."
