Information provided by Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
Due to winter storm warnings for drifting snow and icy conditions, Monticello Montessori Public Charter School will be closed Monday, January 13th.
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. High 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..
Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 13, 2020 @ 2:07 am
Information provided by Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
Due to winter storm warnings for drifting snow and icy conditions, Monticello Montessori Public Charter School will be closed Monday, January 13th.
On January 11, at 8:37 P.M. Idaho State Police responded to a slide-off southbound I15 at mile post 68 in Pocatello, due to a 2015 Dodge Dart sliding off the road. Prior to police arrival a passerby driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped to try to assist. Read more
One week into the 2020 legislative session at the State Capital in Boise and legislatures have a big task ahead of them. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Nordic Center hosted their women’s clinic on Saturday up at the East Mink Creek area. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local musician is back in business after his property was stolen on New Year’s Day. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Traveling through a snowstorm can be dangerous if you're not properly prepared. Read more
Morning Meteorologist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Update from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Nordic Center hosted their women’s clinic on Saturday up at the East Mink Creek area. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local musician is back in business after his property was stolen on New Year’s Day. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Traveling through a snowstorm can be dangerous if you're not properly prepared. Read more
Morning Meteorologist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Update from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE....THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY INCLUDING SHOSHONE RICHFIELD, RUPERT, BURLEY AND HEYBURN. THE SOUTHERN HILLS/ALBION MOUNTAINS INCLUDING ALMO, ALBION, AND THE CITY OF ROCKS. THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN INCLUDING POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, MUD LAKE, CRATERS OF THE MOON. THE RAFT RIVER REGION INCLUDING MALTA, ROCKLAND, HOLBROOK, AND SWEETZER SUMMIT. THE SOUTHEAST HIGHLANDS INCLUDING INKOM, MCCAMMON, DOWNEY, LAVA HOT SPRINGS, FISH CREEK SUMMIT, MALAD, PRESTON, THATCHER, ST. CHARLES, MONTPELIER, GEORGETOWN, GEORGETOWN SUMMIT. THE FRANK CHURCH WILDERNESS AND BIG LOST HIGHLANDS INCLUDING CLAYTON AND COPPER BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THOSE TRAVELING OVERNIGHT AND ESPECIALLY THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.