Over a year ago, KPVI told you about an Idaho State University graduate student and single mom of four who invented a revolutionary hair formula.
Now, your hair stylist can buy her product.
Camie Parsons' three-step product URESHII repairs the cell membrane complex of damaged hair, and returns it to its silk, smooth, undamaged state.
It also allows stylists to perm and color your hair in the same process, something you couldn't do before safely.
Parsons says seeing the product for the first time was amazing after her many years of work, but seeing the difference in women’s hair and confidence is her favorite part.
"It was cool and all opening the box,” says Parsons.
“But seeing...and hearing how it's helping women feel beautiful, that's the best part."
Pocatello salon owner JD Hansen is URESHII'S creative director, and he says it's awesome to see a local product making waves in the beauty world.
"It's the craziest thing in the world to be able to…offer a product like this that is a local product,” says Hansen.
“And I really think that...everybody received it so well in Idaho because we are from Idaho."
Hansen says they have business partners on the east coast introducing the product there as well.
But for now, URESHII is exclusively being sold in eastern Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.