It’s week three going into the Idaho legislation session.
Democratic State Senator Mark Nye announced he’s running for re-election.
He says he wants to run again to help get good jobs and great schools.
He adds that although the Martin Luther King national holiday will close down schools and banks, it will be business as usual at the State Capitol in Boise and will be celebrated at the state house with some remarks honoring the national holiday.
“Martin Luther King said that life’s most persistent and urgent question is quoate, What are you doing for others, and Martin Luther King said that and that’s why I’ve enjoyed my job and hope to keep being your Senator,” says Senator Mark Nye.
Senator Nye says they hope to have legislation wrapped up by mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.