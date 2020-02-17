A local senior center is being considered for an all-community center in Pocatello.
Sand bags line the walls as workers fix rain gutters that leak water inside the Senior Activity Center.
That’s just one issue the facility faces.
Pocatello City Councilman Rick Cheatum who is the liaison between the city and the senior center, says over the last couple of years there’s been a movement within various local senior groups to find a facility that everybody can use, such as a community center, which Pocatello doesn’t have.
But he says the current facility is not large enough to accommodate other groups or organized activities.
“If we had a community center, we would have a facility that could be rented by other organizations when spaces aren’t in use and work around the needs of the seniors. That could be a potential income source,” says Rich Cheatum, Pocatello City Council.
Seniors like John Jones who started a petition to save the senior center, are against the idea of joining other groups to form a community center.
“I saw the direction they were heading to try to group us with NKA and United Senior Project and other groups of various age groups and I love this center. I love this building and this location and I thought you know, the other seniors feel the same way. I’m sure of it, so I thought the way I could get this word out was to start a petition and see how many people I could get to sign up on it,” says Jones.
So far he has collected 167 signatures.
“I think it shows the overwhelming majority of us want to stay independent,” says Jones.
Jones says they have their own goals and needs at the senior center.
“We have our own mission statement that’s unique to us as senior citizens that is different from NKA and other groups. We love our independence. We love being with just the other seniors. We love this place,” says Jones.
Cheatum says they’ve been looking at options that include other buildings, expanding the current facility and even constructing a new building, but that could cost up to $10 million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.