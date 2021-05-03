Local Senior Center Hoping for Donations from 'Idaho Gives' Campaign

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions, especially for smaller water craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small water craft. &&