Local Senior Center Hoping for Donations from 'Idaho Gives' Campaign

There is just a few days left for Idahoans to donate to their favorite non-profit organization through the ‘Idaho Gives’ campaign.
One of the non-profits being featured is the Pocatello Senior Activity Center.
The senior center is a place where seniors 60 years and older can go to do activities and get a free nutritional meal Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The funds donated through ‘Idaho Gives’ will go towards the senior center nutrition program.
Senior Center Director Anita Valladolid says they depend on those donations to feed their seniors.
“Idaho Gives is big to the senior center. It’s an opportunity where we can take funds and feed local seniors in Bannock County. If we didn’t have those funds, we wouldn’t be able to feed as many people as we do,” says Anita Valladolid, Director, Pocatello Senior Activity Center.
Valladolid says in the last two months they’ve fed 3,000 seniors each month.
To donate to your favorite non-profit, you can go to www.IdahoGives.org until May 6th.
