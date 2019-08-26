For many kids across Idaho today was their first day of school.
 
And whether you're nervous, excited, or both, a little advice could never hurt.
 
Which is why residents at Copper Summit Assisted Living facility decided to give their two cents on beginning a new school year.
 
"You can't get anywhere if you don't understand. Study helps you understand," said Leland Hill.
 
"Hang in there kids, do your best," said Deon Moncur.
 
The facility gave its residents a card with four blanks to fill in: their name, when they graduated high school, their age, and one piece of advice for today's students.
 
The answers ranged from simple one-word answers like study or enjoy, to things like 'remember to tell jokes.'
 
For 83 year-old Moncur, a teacher for over thirty years, she thinks even though kids today are way different than they were when she was in high school, the advice is universal.
 
"Oh yeah, they've changed a lot. But basically kids are still kids," said Moncur. 
 
So at the end of the day, kids will always be kids, school will always be school, and sticking to the basics will get you through your first day back.
 
And someday, you'll be able to pass it along to the next generation.
 
"I wouldn't have got where I was without studying. Simple," said Hill.
Tags

Local News

