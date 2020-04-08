Like every other type of establishment, The Snake River Animal Shelter has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
All animal surrenders and adoptions must be done by appointment only.
To follow social distancing guidelines, the public isn't allowed inside, and the shelter no longer allows volunteers.
Much of the staff is also staying home, leaving animal care to just three people during the week.
Surrenders have luckily not increased at the shelter, but adoptions have taken a dive because of the by-appointment structure.
However, there has been a bright side: a surge in fosters, which are usually rare.
“It's really warmed my heart to know that there are so many people out there who want to help the animals, just get them out of the shelter,” says Nick DeFilippis, the Facility Manager for the Snake River Animal Shelter.
“Even if it's for a night or a week, it's good for the animals not to be stuck in here."
If you can't foster but want to support the shelter, they still need donations of items like cat and dog food, bleach and cat litter.
The shelter is also still giving out dog and cat food for people in need through their community food bank.
