Local Shelter Stepping up Procedures Due to Covid-19

A local shelter is stepping up their procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aid for Friends Shelter in Pocatello officials say since the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order, they’ve stopped accepting any new clients into the shelter.
They’ve also stepped up their cleaning methods.
And in their efforts to allow social distancing inside the shelter, they’re finding emergency housing for clients that are most vulnerable to the virus.
Officials say they are also working with a doctor from the Pocatello Free Clinic, that comes in every week to do temperature checks on each person staying at the shelter.
“I think we’re all at risk of course and being in a community living area, it makes it even that much more challenging, so I think our biggest challenge here is educating the clients that are here and letting them know how important it is to only go out for essential business. Only allowing one trip to the store for essential items and stuff like that,” says Tami Moore, Manager, Aid for Friends Shelter.
The shelter has also been given face masks for everyone in the shelter.
Currently they have 25 people staying at the shelter, including children.
The shelter is also asking for any furniture donations to help with the clients that are being placed in emergency housing.
