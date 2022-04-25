One local sheriff is making sure hunting season is successful and safe.
Hunter’s Safety is required before someone can get a license for hunting. This class in St. Anthony is about halfway through their week long training. And the instructor, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries
“We’ll be teaching archery and muzzle loaders primitive weapons they call them and we have an opportunity with this class since were here at the range the kids will be able to actually we’ll actually provide them with riffles and we’ll take them to the range and they’ll be able to shoot some twenty twos as part of this class,” explains Sheriff Humphries.
The sheriff guides students through videos and questions along with safety tests like this fence. He says that brings something different from other instructors as a sheriff.
"I probably bring a little different flavor as the sheriff,” says Humphries.
But that isn’t the only reason he teaches this class. He says it’s to prevent some of the things his office has seen firsthand.
“The reason I teach kids hunter safety is I don’t want anyone to have an accident in the field and I’ve of course been involved with some accidents in the past our office has investigated some shootings and we don’t want anyone to have that experience and I’ll tell them that I actually did last night,” says Sheriff Humphries.
In this class learning safety is the smart thing to do.
For more information on classes in your area you can contact your local Fish and Game office.
