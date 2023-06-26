A local sheriff's office held a book drive over the weekend.
The community dropped off hundreds of books at the Bannock County Sheriff's Office in Pocatello on Saturday.
All genres of books were accepted.
Due to safety concerns, only paperback or softbound books were accepted.
Officials say the books gathered will be used to expand the library for inmates.
"We're always running into issues of having good quality books and we usually go to the stores and get old ratty books and this way we can get good quality books and actually get involvement from the community to help our inmates so they can continue to read and you know, further their knowledge and abilities," says Corporal David Romriell, Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
