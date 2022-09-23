A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
Some scammers are actually spoofing phone numbers that look like they are coming from the sheriff’s office, but it’s a scam.
They want you to give them money or a gift card number over the phone.
Police and court personnel will never call you and ask for money over the phone.
If you do have questions about the call, hang up, and call the sheriff’s office, police department, or court yourself.
