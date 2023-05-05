A local singing group will perform this weekend.
The children's singing and performing group 'Tavaci' will be at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The singing group consists of 75 children ages four through 13.
The theme of the concert is 'Shine Your Light.'
Part of the program will be a tribute to the military with a focus on each branch.
The performance lasts about an hour and is free to the public.
"You know, especially the way things are going in the country right now, we just feel like patriotism has been lost, you know, and we need our children to understand the importance of service to our country," says Cindy Bowen, Director and owner of Tavaci School of Performing Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.