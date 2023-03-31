A local ski area has one more event before they close for the season.
Pebble Creek Ski Area will be holding their annual Pond Skim event on Saturday.
The Aspen and Skyline lifts will be open for one last bonus weekend Saturday and Sunday.
Pebble Creek Ski Area says they've had a record year with all of the snowfall.
Local skier Travis Kumm says he's been skiing at Pebble Creek at least once a week this season.
"It makes it that much more enjoyable, like it opens up a lot of terrain and we've been skiing all over the mountains, so it's been a really, really fun year, been stoked," says Travis Kumm, Local Skier.
