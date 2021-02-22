Local Ski Area Will Host 'Ride on Dads' Event

The ‘Ride on Dads’ will be hosting an event to raise funds for prostate cancer research.
The event will take place Saturday March 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Pebble Creek Ski Area.
There will be a scavenger hunt ski and snowboard day with prizes.
100 percent of the funds raised will go to benefit prostate cancer research.
“The thing we want people to realize is all of the money that’s donated to this cause will go directly to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. There won’t be any of it that will go to any other entities, so you know we set this up so every dollar, dollar for dollar goes directly to research,” says Zach Parris, Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 2012.
For more information or to register for the event go to www.hope.huntsmancancer.org
The first 200 participant s to register for the event will get a ‘Ride on Dads’ beanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.