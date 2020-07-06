A local space is available for the community to foster entrepreneurship.
The Coworking Space inside Station Square is a shared working environment created for the community.
It provides office space and organized events to help one another out.
Co-owners of the Coworking Space say being together in the same building and area helps people to share resources.
“If you’re working alone, you don’t always have those resources available and we create an open community where those resources are readily available by others,” says Denis Clijsters, Co-owner.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Coworking Space last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.