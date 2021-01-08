A local State Representative says he’s incredibly disappointed after the riots at the Nation’s capital on Wednesday.
Republican State Representative for District 29 in Pocatello, Dustin Manwaring, says he hopes that the nation can transition to a new President after rioters stormed the capital to block President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
He also hopes that the country can reset and have a better 2021.
“Doesn’t matter what party you’re from. It doesn’t matter, you know, I mean we’re all in this together as Americans and we need to say that’s wrong behavior, so it just disgusted me and I don’t condone it in any way and it doesn’t represent, I know it doesn’t represent my values and I don’t think it represents the people that I know that represent Pocatello and that’s something I’m thankful for, that I don’t think that we stand for that in our state,” says Representative Dustin Manwaring, State Representative, District 29, Pocatello.
Rep. Manwaring says he is ready to get back to work in Boise for the Legislative session that starts next week.
