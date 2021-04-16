Local State Representative Says He Will Not Vote to Override Governor's Veto

On Thursday the Idaho House approved senate changes to a bill trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the legislature’s power. 

Lawmakers voted 52 to 15 to approve two modest changes to the bill made in the senate. 

Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the coronavirus pandemic, like limiting gatherings and non-essential travel as well as governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods. 

The bill now goes to the governor, with many lawmakers expecting a veto that they would attempt to override. 

Local State Representative James Ruchti says he will ‘not’ vote to override it. 

“I just don’t think it’s good governing.  It’s not thoughtful.  It’s not smart and I expect the governor will veto it and I will not vote to override that veto,” says Democratic State Representative James Ruchti, District 29, Pocatello. 

