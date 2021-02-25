A bill that would compensate those wrongly accused of a crime in Idaho is waiting for the Governor to with sign into law or veto it.
On Tuesday it passed the House unanimously.
If signed into law, the bill would pay those wrongly convicted $62,000 dollars for each year spent in prison or $75,000 dollars per year on death row.
If the Governor signs the bill into law, six people would be eligible for compensation.
Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says one person is one too many to be wrongly accused.
“Chris Tapp was here and you could see the emotion. It was pretty awesome. We got it off the floor unanimously back to the Governor’s desk, so that’s a big deal for those that have unfortunately ever had to go through that or were wrongly convicted and let’s hope there’s not any more of those in Idaho. It’s the right thing to do,” says Republican State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
Idaho is currently one of 15 states that does not have a policy already in place.
The Governor has three days to sign the bill once it hits his desk.
