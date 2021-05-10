The Idaho legislature is on recess until this Wednesday, in one of the longest sessions in the state’s history.
Local Democrat State Representative James Ruchti says their last bill was passed last Wednesday and not the Governor has five days to veto a bill.
He says the idea is that lawmakers must be back in session on Wednesday of this week, when the five days are completed, in case the Governor does veto a bill and the legislature decides to override the veto.
Ruchti says this has been a unique session, but overall, says the session has been a huge disappointment.
He says they didn’t address the issues Idaho voters wanted them to address.
“I’m hopeful as we come to the end of session, that this session was difficult and this session didn’t go well. I mean we could have done so much better for the people of Idaho, but I am hopeful that moving forward we can ride the ship and do better work for Idaho in the next legislative session,” says State Representative James Ruchti, District 29, Pocatello.
Ruchti says currently the plan is to go back into session this Wednesday and recess again until September, at which time they will return to decide how some federal money will be spent.
