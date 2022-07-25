A local state representative tells KPVI his thoughts on former Idaho Senator Mark Nye's death.
Democratic representative James Ruchti is running for Nye's seat.
Ruchti says the legislative session is demanding and Senator Nye gave all of his focus and time to the session.
He called Nye a kind person.
And Ruchti says he was honored that Senator Nye felt that he should be the one to step into his shoes, which will be hard to fill.
"He's a hard worker, but the most important thing to me about Mark is and that had the most impact is he was just really good to people and you don't always find that. As people accomplish more and more things in life, sometimes I think they start to buy into their own image and start to behave a certain way and or feel they don't have time for everybody in their lives and Mark wasn't like that," Says State Representative James Ruchti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.