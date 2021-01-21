A local State Representative says that Governor Brad Little’s emergency power is an important issue they are dealing with right now at the Statehouse.
Democratic State Representative James Ruchti says the decision to discontinue the emergency declaration that the governor issued, which limits the type of businesses that can be open and how many people can attend events is all in an effort to get control of the pandemic.
Ruchti says money they are receiving in support of their efforts to deal both economically and medically with the pandemic are tied to those emergency declarations.
He says discontinuing the emergency declarations could mean losing millions of dollars to help deal with the pandemic.
“We need to get through this pandemic and then if we need to take a look at the governor’s emergency powers, let’s do that, but it seems pretty dangerous to start toying with these issues during the middle of an emergency,” says Representative James Ruchti, District 29-B, Pocatello.
Representative Ruchti says his first virtual town hall will be held this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
