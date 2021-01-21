Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.