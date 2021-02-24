Local State Representative Weighs in on Governor's Emergency Powers

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office says a proposed law put forward by the legislature to trim a governor’s powers while increasing its own during declared emergencies, such as the pandemic will have unintended consequences.
The opinion written at the request of Democratic House Minority Leader Llana Rubel and released by her on Tuesday, also says portions of the proposed law are unconstitutional.
The language in the proposed law is ‘overly’ broad and could introduce legal uncertainty into the governor and the state’s authority to respond to disasters and emergencies.
Local State Representative James Ruchti weighed in on the topic.
“Not very workable, I mean legislative bodies, Deanne, are really great at studying things, at setting up interim committees, take testimony, we’re really horrible at managing crisis, for that you need an executive,” says Representative James Ruchti, District 29, Pocatello.
