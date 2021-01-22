Local State Representative James Ruchti will be holding his first virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning.
The representative says he will host a series of virtual town halls during the legislative session.
Starting tomorrow and every other Saturday he will host ‘Ruchti’s Recap.’
Representative Ruchti says for his first virtual town hall he will focus on topics that include the Governor’s ‘State of the State,’ budget surpluses, education, transportation and the effort to restrict the Governor’s emergency powers.
There will also be a ‘Q and A’ where Ruchti looks forward to interacting with Idahoans.
For future town halls, he hopes to have guests such as other legislatures or people who have a special expertise in a particular area.
Ruchti says if you are going to have a democracy work, you have to have collaboration and communication.
“Make sure we’re pushing as much information out and at the same time pulling information in from constituents to find out how they feel about what’s happening over here. It’s really the only way and the best way that, you know, elected officials can do their job,” says Representative James Ruchti, District 29-B, Pocatello.
The first virtual town hall is Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.
To register for the zoom event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcOGhqjkoH9C4r6r_kZPoFbWpY9r3mSmk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.