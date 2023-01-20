Idaho's legislative session is now in its second week.
Democratic State Senator and new Assistant Minority Leader, James Ruchti, says Governor Brad Little has proposed where he thinks lawmakers should spend the money.
Ruchti says the governor wants to spend money on public education and property tax relief.
Ruchti says he's pleased with what he's hearing from the governor because he is hitting all the things Ruchti heard from his constituents.
"Now the legislature can do whatever it wants. It can ignore the governor's proposals in theory, but these are great proposals. I think there are, there's some strong support for them and I'm looking forward to the discussions," says State Senator James Ruchti.
