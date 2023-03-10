Local State Senator James Ruchti is commenting on the money taken away from childcare providers that had communities rallying on Wednesday.
Ruchti says there is some wage enhancement grant money that many childcare providers are receiving.
It's federal money but it's administered by the state.
The state legislature took action to cut those grants off immediately.
Ruchti says he's against it as it is currently written because it does not have money for those wage enhancement grants for childcare.
"And so what's going on is you have childcare providers that are struggling with inflation, we all know groceries have gone up about 20 percent as inflation has increased and so childcare providers are struggling with that and they relied heavily on these wage enhancement grants to pay their workers more money, on average about $300 dollars a month and so it's been a life saver for childcare providers and now that money is being yanked from them," says State Senator James Ruchti, District 29, Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.