It's week four of the legislative session.
State Senator James Ruchti says he is sponsoring a bill that would remove a 'Sunset Provision' law for emergency responders.
It's a workers compensation bill for emergency responders that have PTSD or a mental injury.
Ruchti says up until about a year or two ago, in order to make a claim under workers comp, any psychological injury had to be accompanied by a physical injury, but that law changed with a 'Sunset Provision.'
That is set to expire soon, so this bill would make that provision permanent, allowing first responders to get psychological treatment under workers comp.
"It would be really tough for any of us to experience the sort of things that they witness. You know I'm talking about car accidents, horrific car accidents. I'm talking about domestic violence issues and children being abused and they see all of this sort of stuff and so having just a stand-alone psychological injury that isn't accompanied by a physical injury is just part of their reality and the way their job works and so our workers compensation system should compensate them, because that's where they receive the injury," says State Senator James Ruchti.
So far, this bill has made it out of a house committee with a 'Do Pass' recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.