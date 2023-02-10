A bill is back for discussion that would allow groups and organizations to parade in public with firearms.
It's senate bill 1056, which lawmakers are calling the 'Militia Bill.'
The bill would repeal a statue prohibiting groups from parading or protesting with firearms, including armed militias and members of the Aryan Nation.
Local state senator James Ruchti says the bill has had an initial hearing and they are waiting to see where it goes, but Ruchti does not support it.
"That would include the Aryan Nations. It would include militias. They could show up under arms and parade around your community and I just think it's bad policy. It's something we don't want. We don't want to open that door. The law right now is they cannot do that," say State Senator James Ruchti.
