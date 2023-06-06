A local state senator recently spoke to the Pocatello Rotary Club.
Senator Jim Guthrie spoke about how residents of Idaho need to take a closer look at the water situation in the state and issues that drive Idaho's economy to protect the state and it's values.
He says given the political climate right now, people should be active and engaged.
"Support those candidates that you think bring a common sense element and a component to law making and you know setting those kinds of policies that we're going to have to live under, so that's the big message and I always enjoy talking to a group like Rotary because they are the ones that are really the movers and shakers in the community and I value their opinion and their feedback and so it was a great opportunity for me," says State Senator Jim Guthrie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.