A local student did a great deed to keep a police K9 safe.
Nathan Brown, an 8th grader at Connor Academy in Chubbuck, was assigned to do a humanitarian project and decided to fundraise money to provide a bulletproof vest for a Bannock County Police K9.
He set a goal to raise $1,000 and wound up fundraising $1,585 and gave the extra money to the Gavin Buchanan Memorial Foundation, which was started in honor of a child's dream to protect K9 officers.
He presented the $1,000 check to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at a ceremony held on Tuesday morning.
Nathan Brown, 8th Grade Student at Connor Academy Public Charter School said, "I'm grateful for the community's support and their help and without it I wouldn't be able to do this."
Sheriff Nielsen also announced at the ceremony that a third K9 dog will be purchased for the Bannock County Sheriff's Department.
