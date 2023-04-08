Local high school students are growing their sense of community and leadership skills through LEAP.
This year-long program connects students with community organizations through volunteer work and gives them a sense of career opportunities awaiting them after high school.
Created by members of Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck, the program was sponsored by Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance in 2018.
“The LEAP program has been such an incredible experience for so many youths in the area, and this program could not have started or been sustained without the support of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho,” says Kristine McCarty, president of the Elevate Leadership Summit planning committee. “We intend to continue to support LEAP and provide even more scholarships to LEAP graduates.”
“Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is dedicated to protecting what matters most,” said Todd Argall, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO. “By supporting the Elevate Leadership Summit and the LEAP program, we help ensure a local supply of talented workers who can step into tomorrow’s leadership roles.”
If you are interested in joining, you can learn more about LEAP at this link.
