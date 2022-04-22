Local high school students are trying to make a big difference by building small projects.
This looks like any in-progress construction site around eastern Idaho, But it’s not. This is a tiny home. A tiny home built by high school students in the construction program at Technical Careers High School in Ammon
“I like that I can see it grow,” says Braxton who is a student in the program, “it’s one thing I love about construction is wherever I go I can look and say that I made that.”
These students mostly came for other majors or because traditional school wasn’t for them. What they’ve acquired are job ready skills.
"I think it’s awesome to have a school where you can learn all the skills you need or stuff you might need in the future,” says Harley who is a student with the program.
Many of the students picked the school because of the hands-on experience. In construction, their classroom sits inside their workshop.
“I try to teach them to be proud of what they do,” explains Kyle Wright who is a teacher with the program, “it’s easy to come and try to throw some boards together but I try to encourage them to put some thought into it and let’s have it turn out nice and I just like to see them be proud of what they make.”
Although the building process is just starting and the decision process of what will work, these students are already planning to showcase their work.
"We’re going to tour it around the elementaries and let them and let them see what it is and how it turned out and then parade of homes and then it’s just going to be donated,” says Alissa who is a student in the program.
The tiny home will be finished in August. Many of the students already have multiple job offers ahead of graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.